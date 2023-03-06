Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 1,204 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 31st, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72.

On Friday, January 27th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. 117,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 608.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

