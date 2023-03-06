Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 5.4% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSE. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 312.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 887,651 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

INSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $416.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

