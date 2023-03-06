Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

IBKR traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.26. 486,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,942. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,916,505 shares in the company, valued at $145,922,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,400 shares of company stock worth $15,502,636. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

