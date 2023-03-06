International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,100 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 811,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. 427,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Money Express has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,630,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 491,428 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 330,242 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $7,881,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,276,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 291,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Money Express Company Profile

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

