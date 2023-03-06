Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Position Reduced by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Invesco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

