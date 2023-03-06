IOTA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.06 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 15% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $594.56 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.