IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.57. 750,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,225. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

