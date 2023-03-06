IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $220.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

