iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $140.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

