iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.40

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.40 and last traded at $142.19, with a volume of 494899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.01.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

