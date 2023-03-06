iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Lowered by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,033 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ACWX stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.