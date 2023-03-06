iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.82

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.82 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 1746323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.52.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

