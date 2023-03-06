iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,090 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.