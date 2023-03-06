iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,522 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.39. 604,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,410. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

