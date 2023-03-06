iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $92.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

