iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.46. 100,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

