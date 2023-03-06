iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 7,707,248 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

