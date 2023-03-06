IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Update

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IsoPlexis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ISO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $5.00 to $1.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

IsoPlexis Stock Down 7.1 %

About IsoPlexis

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 14,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

