iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.51. 29,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 268,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $576.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

