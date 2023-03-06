Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Jefferies Financial Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.86) to GBX 217 ($2.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.61).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
See Also
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.