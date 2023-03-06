Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Jefferies Financial Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.86) to GBX 217 ($2.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.61).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

