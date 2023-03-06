James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading

