Jefferies Financial Group Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 160

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 154.67 ($1.87).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MKS traded up GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 160.86 ($1.94). 4,054,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,149. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,005.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.37.

Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group

About Marks and Spencer Group

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,326.69). Insiders have acquired 321 shares of company stock valued at $45,030 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

