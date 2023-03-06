Jefferies Financial Group Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 160

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 154.67 ($1.87).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MKS traded up GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 160.86 ($1.94). 4,054,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,149. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,005.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.37.

Insider Transactions at Marks and Spencer Group

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,326.69). Insiders have acquired 321 shares of company stock valued at $45,030 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.