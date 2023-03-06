Jefferies Financial Group Increases Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $105.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $88.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

