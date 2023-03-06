Joystick 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,906.94 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $27,906.94 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00219718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0707798 USD and is down -15.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,074.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

