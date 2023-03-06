JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.80 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a market capitalization of $423.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

