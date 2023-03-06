Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,023,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,628 shares of company stock worth $1,727,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after buying an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

