Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -165.59%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 21,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

