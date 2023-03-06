KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 713,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 65,411 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 293.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 164,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

