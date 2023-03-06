Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 331,722 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,722 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 774,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 86,461 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 296,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 113,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.