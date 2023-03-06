Karpus Management Inc. Buys 588,358 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,358 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.84 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

