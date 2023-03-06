Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

CMCA stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

