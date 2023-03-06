Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in AIB Acquisition were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in AIB Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIB Acquisition by 21.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 389,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 69,170 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in AIB Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 808,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AIB Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AIB opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

AIB Acquisition Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

