Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,721 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Compass Digital Acquisition worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,997,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 862,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 366,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CDAQ stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Compass Digital Acquisition Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

