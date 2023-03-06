Karpus Management Inc. Sells 11,750 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 34.8% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 692,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,724 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 38.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 448,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,075,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 32,163.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KludeIn I Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %
INKA stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.
KludeIn I Acquisition Profile
KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KludeIn I Acquisition (INKA)
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
- Cameco Corporation Is the Only Uranium Play to Consider
- Philip Morris: Steady Dividends With New Growth Levers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.