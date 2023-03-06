Karpus Management Inc. Sells 25,850 Shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 5.77% of Energem worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at $2,750,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at $2,568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at $2,385,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Energem by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENCP opened at $10.65 on Monday. Energem Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

