Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 116.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 243.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,359,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOJ opened at $10.02 on Monday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.