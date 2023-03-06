Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 23,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $218,904. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

