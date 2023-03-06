KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of KB Home worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,899,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 902.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 330,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

