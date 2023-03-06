KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,782,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 9,720,384 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $19.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.
KE Trading Down 3.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.