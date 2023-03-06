KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,782,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 9,720,384 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $19.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 61.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.