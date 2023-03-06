Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.38 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.88. The stock has a market cap of $378.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.