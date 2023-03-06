Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $143.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.