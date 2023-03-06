Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

