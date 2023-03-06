Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $420.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.41. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $501.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

