Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.