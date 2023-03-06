Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

