Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

