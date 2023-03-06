Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.92. 353,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,041. The company has a market cap of C$944.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.41. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

