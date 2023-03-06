Kepos Capital LP Buys 169 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.