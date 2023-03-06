Kepos Capital LP Has $271,000 Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,083,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,912,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.