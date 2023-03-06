Kepos Capital LP Purchases 1,795 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after buying an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,855,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,676 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

